Yinson Production’s FPSO Atlanta achieves first oil

PETALING JAYA: Yinson Production announced today that its floating production storage and offloading vessel FPSO Atlanta achieved first oil on Dec 31, 2024.

In a Bursa filing, it said a 72-hour test was completed and final acceptance has been obtained from Brazil’s Brava Energia. This marks the commencement of the project’s firm charter, with contracted day rates being paid to Yinson Production for a period of 15 years, until 2039.

The project has also achieved a safety milestone of 9.8 million man-hours without lost time incident.

FPSO Atlanta is the third asset in Yinson Production's fleet to operate in Brazil after the successful delivery of FPSO Maria Quitéria in October 2024 and FPSO Anna Nery in May 2023.

The asset has been delivered to Brava Energia, formerly known as Enauta Energia SA, one of the largest independent oil and gas producers in Latin America.

Yinson Production CEO Flemming Grønnegaard said, “We are proud to achieve first oil with FPSO Atlanta, marking another significant milestone in our partnership with Brava Energia. This accomplishment showcases our commitment to delivering exceptional operational performance while prioritising sustainability and safety. Our team’s dedication and expertise have been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition, and we look forward to a successful 15-year charter.”

Brava Energia CEO Décio Oddone said, “The first oil from FPSO Atlanta is a notable milestone for Brava. We have worked hard to reach this moment. Brava Energia is the first and only independent company in the country to develop a greenfield deepwater production system. This achievement is the result of the effort and dedication of our team over the years. We celebrate today and continue working to make Brava Energia an even stronger company.”

Yinson production project manager Scott Bendiksen commented, “The successful delivery of FPSO Atlanta is a testament to the collaborative spirit and resilience of our team and our contractors. We have achieved an impressive safety record and implemented innovative carbon-reducing solutions, demonstrating our focus on responsible operations. We are excited to continue supporting Brava Energia’s growth in the Brazilian market.”

FPSO Atlanta is a redevelopment project awarded to Yinson Production by Brava Energia on Feb 21, 2022 as an EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction, installation) project. In July 2023, Yinson Production exercised its option to purchase FPSO Atlanta, which includes a 15-year firm plus a five-year option contract for the supply and operations and maintenance.

FPSO Atlanta will operate in the Atlanta field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil. The FPSO has a production capacity of 50,000 barrels of oils per day and a maximum storage capacity of 1,200,000 barrels.

The vessel will feature an efficient carbon management process plant, which utilises fuel gas for cargo tank inertisation that will significantly reduce flare gas emissions through a closed flare system. The plant introduced is a part of Yinson Production’s continuous sustainability efforts in reducing carbon emissions and makes Yinson Production the frontrunner in decarbonising the FPSO industry towards the goal of net zero.