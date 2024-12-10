Yong Tai files RM76.6m counterclaim suit against Kerjaya Prospek

KUALA LUMPUR: Main Market listed Yong Tai Bhd’s (YTB) wholly-owned subsidiary, Apple 99 Development Sdn Bhd (ADSB), has filed a counterclaim against Kerjaya Prospek (M) Sdn Bhd (KPSB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd, for RM76.6 million.

An order for KPSB to pay ADSB RM76.6 million as damages for delays, failure to complete works, and other contractual breaches, including claims for losses related to the Apple Serviced Suites, Courtyard by Marriott Melaka, reparation works, and utility bill expenses.

This counterclaim is in response to a Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim (SOC) served by KPSB on August 23, 2024.

YTB asserts that KPSB is not entitled to specific SA performance due to breaches of the PAM contract and SA, which have been varied or superseded by the tripartite agreements and the supplementary agreement dated April 12, 2023.

The company further contends that any performance obligations under the SA can be compensated adequately through monetary relief.

To recap, Kerjaya Prospek initiated legal action against YTB and its CEO early this month over an alleged unpaid contract sum of RM105.14 million related to a construction project in Melaka.

According to a Bursa Malaysia filing, KPSB served a writ of summons and statement of claim to YTB and its chief executive, Datuk Boo Kuang Loon.

The dispute concerns the alleged failure of ADSB to fulfil payment obligations under a contract for the construction of a mixed-development project in Melaka, which includes the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel and Apple Serviced Suites.