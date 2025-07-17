FAMA promotes local fruits at govt events to boost economy

REMBAU: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) is encouraging government agencies to prioritise local fruits at official events to support the country’s agro-based industry.

FAMA director-general Abdul Rashid Bahri said this initiative would strengthen the economy of local fruit and vegetable entrepreneurs while increasing public awareness of locally produced goods.

He noted that the exemption of Sales and Service Tax (SST) on local fruits has boosted demand.

“The local fruits and vegetables campaign is more focused now. Government functions have been reminded to prioritise local products, and caterers have been informed of this directive,“ he said.

Abdul Rashid observed a rise in the use of local fruits at government events compared to the past, when imported fruits like oranges, grapes, and apples were more common.

The growing demand has also motivated farmers to increase production.

FAMA continues to promote sales campaigns for high-demand items such as bananas, pineapples, and watermelons.

In a separate initiative, FAMA is strengthening the local coffee industry through its Kopiesatu brand, which has been in the market since 2001 and now operates 23 branches nationwide.

“Kopiesatu delivers high-quality local coffee while supporting entrepreneur development in the food and beverage sector,“ he said.

The brand aims to position itself as a leader among small and medium coffee entrepreneurs and promote Malaysia’s agro-based sector.

“We also want to raise awareness about competitive local coffee brands,“ Abdul Rashid added.

Kopiesatu’s business model is offered through a licensing scheme priced at RM20,000, which includes administrative support, training, POS software, uniforms, and marketing.

Licensing options include kiosks, food trucks, and push carts. - Bernama