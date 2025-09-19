Zoom unveils AI Companion 3.0 with agentic AI upgrades

KUALA LUMPUR: Zoom Communications has introduced AI Companion 3.0, a major upgrade to its artificial intelligence suite that the company says will redefine how teams and businesses collaborate.

The updated platform integrates agentic AI across Zoom Workplace and Business Services, offering new ways to turn conversations into actionable outcomes.

“With AI Companion 3.0, our agentic AI can understand users’ specific context, priorities and goals to help them cut through the noise, focus on what matters most, and drive meaningful business outcomes,” the company said in a statement quoting Zoom founder and chief executive Eric S Yuan.

Key upgrades include outcome-focused prompts, group assistance and proactive skills such as meeting preparation and in-meeting recommendations.

A new adaptive work surface available on browsers and the desktop app consolidates insights from documents, chats, and calls, while new research and writing tools allow users to generate reports drawing on both company data and public information.

Zoom has also introduced lifelike meeting avatars, real-time voice translation and the ability to generate clips from presentations.

A low-code Custom AI Companion builder is being launched for US$12 per user per month.

At the same time, standard AI Companion 3.0 features will be available at no extra cost to paid Zoom Workplace accounts from November 2025.

On the business front, Zoom is enhancing its Customer Experience suite and Zoom Virtual Agent with AI-driven tools, including automated quality management, Expert Assist for support agents and a “bring your own voice” option for customised virtual agents.

The Zoom Revenue Accelerator has also been updated with new prospecting skills to automate lead identification and outreach, aimed at helping sales teams streamline engagement.

The announcement was made at Zoomtopia 2025, the company’s annual conference, which was also streamed online for audiences in Malaysia.