AHB declares interim income distribution of 2.50 sen per unit

KUALA LUMPUR: Amanah Hartanah Bumiputera (AHB) has declared an interim income distribution of 2.50 sen per unit for the six-month period ending March 31, 2024, payable on April 15.

AHB, Pelaburan Hartanah Bhd (PHB) and Maybank Asset Management Sdn Bhd (MAM) said in a joint statement today that this distribution includes a basic income payment of 2.20 sen per unit and an additional bonus dividend of 0.30 sen per unit.

The bonus payment is paid by PHB, AHB’s sponsor, and is payable to the first one million units held by each unitholder, they said.

“AHB will pay out a total of RM116.6 million to about 80,000 unitholders for this income distribution. Unitholders’ income is not only tax-free but also net of zakat,” they added.

PHB group managing director and CEO Mohamad Damshal Awang Damit said the distribution demonstrates the group's robust investment strategies in managing its real estate portfolio.

“We are strategically building AHB portfolio to RM20 billion by 2030 by selectively acquiring income-producing properties and participating in property development in target sectors like healthcare, industrial and education,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Damshal revealed that the one billion extra units of AHB announced by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in October 2023 were almost entirely subscribed, underlining the importance of a stable and reliable income fund to investors, especially in planning their overall investment portfolio. – Bernama