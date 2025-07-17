Sultan of Selangor warns against speculation on judicial appointments

PETALING JAYA: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has called on the public to refrain from making speculative or baseless allegations concerning judicial appointments.

In a statement issued by Selangor Royal Office, today, he emphasised the need for careful handling of such matters to maintain the integrity of the legal system.

The state ruler had chaired the 269th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers on July 16 (yesterday), following a pre-council meeting the day before.

The session addressed key agenda items, including consultations on the appointments of the Chief Justice, Court of Appeal president, and Chief Judges of Sabah and Sarawak, among other senior judges.

“In this process, I emphasised the importance of strictly adhering to the legal provisions, particularly Article 122B of the Federal Constitution, which outlines the procedure for appointing senior judges,“ he said.

Sultan Sharafuddin also voiced full support for the July 10 statement from Istana Negara, which reaffirmed the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s authority to appoint senior judges upon the prime minister’s advice and after consulting the Conference of Rulers.

The palace stated that the appointment of top judges is a critical national matter requiring careful, constitutionally compliant handling. “This constitutional process must be carried out transparently and with due diligence, to uphold the rule of law and the principles of justice that are central to our nation’s governance,“ the Sultan added.