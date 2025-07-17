Search for missing influencer Tengku Nizaruddin enters day three

MUAR: The search for missing motoring influencer Tengku Nizaruddin Tengku Zainudin has entered its third day, with authorities intensifying efforts along Sungai Tui in Jalan Bukit Kepong.

The 38-year-old, popularly known as Ija, remains missing after his Perodua Axia was found submerged in the river last Tuesday.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz confirmed that the search resumed at 8 am today, involving around 60 personnel from the police and fire departments.

Teams are using boats to scan the water surface while a fire department drone conducts aerial surveillance.

Raiz urged the public to avoid speculation, stating, “We will provide updates should there be any findings.

The investigation remains open, and we are exploring all possible factors.” The case is still classified as a missing person report.

Tengku Nizaruddin’s car was discovered in the river with no sign of him inside, raising questions about his whereabouts.

Authorities have not ruled out any investigative angles but maintain focus on locating him. - Bernama