Emma Watson and Zoe Wanamaker banned from driving for speeding

LONDON: Two well-known actors from the “Harry Potter” film series have been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding in separate incidents.

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, and Zoe Wanamaker, known for her role as Madame Hooch, were both penalised for exceeding speed limits in different locations.

Watson, 35, was found driving at 38 miles per hour in a 30-mile zone in Banbury last July.

The actress, currently studying at Oxford University, was stopped while driving her blue Audi.

Her lawyer confirmed that despite being a student, she could afford the £1,044 fine imposed by the court.

Meanwhile, Wanamaker, 76, was caught driving at 46 miles per hour in a 40-mile zone on the M4 motorway in Berkshire last August.

Like Watson, she received a six-month driving ban and was fined the same amount.

Both cases were handled by the High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court, though neither actress attended the hearings in person.

The court proceedings concluded with the penalties being enforced without further dispute. - AFP