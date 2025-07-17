Malaysian woman working in Singapore steals over RM180k from workplace, spends majority on online gambling

PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian woman working as a cashier at a mini-mart in Singapore was recently charged in court for stealing over RM180,000 from her workplace over a period of six months.

According to Mothership, the 37-year-old woman, identified as Kon Chin Sia, had spent most of the stolen money – amounting to S$56,797 (approximately RM187,592) – on online gambling.

The offences were committed between April and October 2024.

Investigations revealed that the mini-mart manager had started to notice a consistent decline in sales, which he initially attributed to poor business. However, he later observed that sales revenue dropped by S$600 (RM1,981) to S$700 (RM2,312) specifically during Kon’s shifts.

Feeling suspicious, the manager reviewed the shop’s CCTV footage from 30 September to 27 October 2024, and observed that when customers paid in cash, Kon would stash some of the money into a nearby drawer after handing them their change.

Kon would then void the transactions to cover her tracks.

When confronted by the manager, Kon immediately confessed, admitting that she had been stealing money since April 2024.

She explained that she would take S$500 (RM1,651) to S$600 per shift, and deposit the money into her personal bank account.

Despite her confession, the manager gave her an opportunity to repay the stolen amount — but she failed to do so.

In December 2024, the manager filed a police report against her. Kon was subsequently dismissed from her position.

She was charged with criminal breach of trust and was sentenced to 17 months in prison on Monday (July 14).