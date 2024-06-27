Air Selangor ready to meet demand from data centres without disrupting supply to public

KUALA LUMPUR: Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) is prepared to meet demand from data centres without compromising water distribution to the public.

Acting CEO Abas Abdullah said Air Selangor has received water application requests from data centres in areas like Setia Alam, Bukit Jalil, and Cyberjaya.

“Based on our forecasts before the data centres came in, we have prepared ourselves to have a reserve margin of at least 20%,” he reporters after the release of Air Selangor’s Sustainability Report 2023 today.

Abas said the company is also prepared to accommodate any new developments, stating, “We must be ready, whenever the federal government or state government wants to have a spinoff of the catalyst, say for example.”

Air Selangor, on average, spends about a billion in capital expenditure annually.

One of the key initiatives is ramping up the pipe replacement programme, Abas said.

“Last year, our pipeline replacement programme covered 150km. Starting this year, we are increasing that to 300km annually,” he added.

Abas said Air Selangor will award contracts for 300km of pipeline replacement this year and plan to continue at this rate until 2034.

“Beyond that, we aim to increase the replacement to 400km annually. This plan is designed to improve the reliability of our network,” he explained.

Other than that, Abas said, Air Selangor is still undertaking expansion projects that began years ago.

“For example, our district metering zones, our meter replacements, besides going harder and tougher on illegal connections. We are tracking them and resolving these illegal connections.

“We are also using a lot of technology in terms of being able to detect leaks using sensors automatically without needing manual leak detection,” said Abas.