US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits Malaysia for ASEAN meetings

KUALA LUMPUR: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Malaysia this week for high-level ASEAN meetings and bilateral talks, marking his first official trip to Asia since taking office.

The visit underscores Washington’s strategic focus on deepening ties in the Indo-Pacific region.

From July 8 to 12, Rubio will attend the ASEAN-United States Post-Ministerial Conference, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

He is also scheduled to meet with senior Malaysian officials to strengthen bilateral relations.

A statement from the US Department of State highlighted the importance of the trip, stating, “Secretary Rubio is focused on reaffirming the United States’ commitment to advancing a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific region.”

The visit aims to reinforce the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN and expand cooperation with Malaysia.

All ASEAN foreign ministers, except Myanmar’s, will attend the meetings, with Myanmar represented by a senior official. Timor-Leste’s Foreign Minister will participate as an observer.

The ARF will include key players such as the US, China, Russia, the EU, Japan, and Australia.

Malaysia, hosting the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (AMM) for the fifth time, expects around 1,500 delegates, including foreign ministers and officials from ASEAN and partner nations.

The event provides a platform for both formal discussions and sideline engagements on regional and global issues. – Bernama