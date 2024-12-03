Boustead Properties, Opus in sustainable energy collaboration

PETALING JAYA: In a strategic collaboration that demonstrates the synergy between prominent government-linked companies (GLC), Boustead Properties Bhd and Opus International (M) Bhd, backed by UEM Edgenta Bhd, have come together to advance the nation’s sustainability and innovation agenda.

The cornerstone of this collaboration is the signing of an Energy Performance Contract (EPC) between Boustead DCP Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Boustead Properties, and Opus Energy Sdn Bhd (a subsidiary of Opus International) on Monday.

This 10-year contract indicates a firm commitment to upgrading and maintaining chiller systems at the district cooling plant in The Curve Mall, Mutiara Damansara, here. The aim is to significantly reduce energy consumption and operating costs while providing environmentally sustainable solutions. This endeavour aligns with Boustead Properties’ commitment to sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices through the company’s Bijau Sustainability Agenda, which places a firm emphasis on green building and township development.

The benefits of the EPC contract are substantial, with estimated annual energy savings of 4.4 million kWh/year, resulting in energy cost savings of RM2.3 million per year. This represents a remarkable reduction of 38% in energy consumption. Additionally, the partnership anticipates a significant reduction in carbon emissions.

Complementing the EPC signing is the Memorandum of Business Exploration (MOBE), symbolising a commitment to exploring future opportunities aimed at reducing Boustead Properties' carbon footprint and enhancing its environment and climate risk mitigation strategies. The scope of the MOBE extends across the Boustead Group’s Property and Industrial Division’s portfolio of current as well as future development and assets to implement energy-efficient strategies and integrated green and sustainable environmental solutions in the areas of energy efficient building, built environment, building and facilities management, project development and implementations, collaboration for sustainable and smart city developments.

Boustead Holdings group CEO Izaddeen Daud said, “The strategic collaboration between Boustead Properties and Opus International represents how government-linked companies can work together to drive ESG and sustainability through innovative solutions. At the heart of this collaboration lies a commitment to driving positive change and fostering long-term sustainability. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the Prime Minister’s call to GLICs and GLCs to spearhead domestic investments aimed at bolstering the Malaysian economy. By leveraging our collective expertise, we are poised to make significant contributions to Malaysia’s sustainable development agenda.”

Meanwhile, UEM Edgenta managing director and CEO Syahrunizam Samsudin remarked that in an era where sustainability and ESG principles shape corporate agendas, Opus Consultants stands as a catalyst for change.

“With a legacy spanning three decades in Malaysia, our sustainability solutions have not only generated substantial savings but have also driven performance enhancements and augmented asset value for our clients. Our impact speaks volumes: clients have achieved up to a 52% reduction in electrical energy consumption, yielding over RM100 million in cumulative savings. Moreover, our interventions have facilitated carbon emission reductions exceeding 31,200 tCO2. As we witness the paradigm shift towards sustainability, we encourage more Malaysian companies and GLCs to embrace green initiatives, leading the charge