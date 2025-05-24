KUCHING: Local literary works detailing the events at Bukit Sadok, which chronicle the struggles of Iban warrior Rentap, should be produced comprehensively to preserve Sarawak’s historical heritage, State Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said.

Such books must be rich in historical facts about Rentap’s heroism, including thorough research on whether the warrior had any links to piracy during the Brooke administration, he said.

“If possible, conduct studies from our historical perspective because there are connections to piracy. Was Rentap truly involved? Therefore, undertake historical research like what Datuk Dr Sanib Said has done... perhaps we can write this book from our perspective, supported by facts.

“A second book could be the story of ‘Merpati Jepang’ (pre-Brooke rule historical figure), the ‘seed of power’ in Sarawak, because Sarawak back then was not like today, it extended to Lidah Tanah and Siniawan,” he said.

Abang Johari said this at the Sarawak Premier Book Awards ceremony hosted by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) here last night.

Bukit Sadok, located in the Betong district, was the site where Rentap, whose full name was Libau anak Ningkan, built a fortress to defend against the forces of Charles Brooke.

Abang Johari also encouraged Sarawakian writers to use native dialects in their literary works to reflect and preserve the state’s rich cultural identity through writing.