Building Information Modelling to be implemented at all levels from August

PETALING JAYA: The recent approval of the Building Information Modelling (BIM) at a National Development Action Council meeting will directly help the construction of roads, bridges and buildings in Malaysia said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan

“The industrialised building system will be integrated into a new construction technology committee to implement BIM at all levels, particularly for government, government-linked companies and private projects, valued at RM10 million and above, starting in August 2024,” he said at the Asset Management Roundtable Series (AMRS) 2024/2025 held in conjunction with Global Maintenance Day 2024 at UEM Edgenta Learning Centre here today.

He said BIM is an initiative supported by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), where all designs of roads, bridges and buildings are used in a digital method and 3D, the implementation has already been initiated but now is being expanded at all levels.

“The cost of this software, issued by CIDB, is approximately RM45,000. Among the benefits of BIM is that it can reduce design errors, lower construction costs, accelerate the construction of roads, bridges and buildings, and allow transparent information sharing with all parties within the construction experts,” said Ahmad.

He added that BIM has been implemented previously but was not publicised, and the examples are the Cancer Institute in Putrajaya and the Merdeka 118 building, while BIM is not only for building processes but is used throughout the building’s lifecycle.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Asset and Project Management Association (Mapma) president Datuk Roslan Ismail emphasised the crucial role of asset management in ensuring that infrastructure, machinery and equipment operate efficiently, in optimal condition.

“This event provides an opportunity for industry leaders to discuss best practices, explore trends and generate innovative ideas in the management and maintenance of the nation’s road assets,” he said.

This AMRS is the first of several to be organised by Mapma in 2024 and 2025, where a total of 100 professionals, including industry experts, policymakers and stakeholders from the Ministry of Works, the Malaysian Highway Authority, representatives from highway concession companies, system integrators and related service providers, will participate.

‘Shaping The Future of Our Highways: Trends and Insights for Tomorrow’ as a theme, reflects the ongoing commitment to the development and management of road infrastructure to be more advanced and resilient.

Roslan said that today’s launch session marked an important milestone and symbolised Mapma’s ongoing commitment to advancing the field of asset management in Malaysia.