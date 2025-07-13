Federal govt allocates RM8.79 bln for 86 Sabah projects under 12MP

KOTA KINABALU: The federal government has set aside RM8.79 billion to roll out 86 development projects in Sabah under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

The funding, managed by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), will be disbursed until June 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the minister in charge of PETRA, highlighted the importance of addressing water and energy challenges in Sabah.

He stated, “Sabah has received a fairly large allocation from the federal government ... it is our commitment to resolve two key issues in Sabah: water and energy. Because without energy and water, there can be no economic growth in Sabah.”

Fadillah made these remarks during the PETRA Engagement Session with Sabah Media 2025, emphasizing the government’s dedication to Sabah’s development.

He stressed that the state’s progress is a shared responsibility between the federal and state governments.

He added, “With strong federal-state relations, we can build a more prosperous, just as well as sustainable state and country, with the support of a free and trustworthy media and a united people.”

The engagement session also aimed to strengthen ties between PETRA and the media.

Fadillah noted, “We organised this session to foster closer ties and strengthen the relationship between the media and PETRA’s top management.” – Bernama