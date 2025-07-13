Kedah JBPM warns public over large waves at Tanjung Dawai beach

SUNGAI PETANI: The Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has issued a safety warning urging the public, especially those in coastal areas, to exercise caution following reports of unusually large waves at Tanjung Dawai beach.

Senior Fire Officer I Azhar Mohamad, assistant director of the Kedah JBPM Operations Division, advised postponing water-based recreational activities such as swimming and fishing.

He emphasised the need for vigilance, particularly during high tide or when strong waves are present.

“Avoid going to the beach, high ground near the shore, or rocky areas during these conditions.

“Parents should monitor their children and prevent them from playing near the beach,” he told reporters.

Azhar also called on traders and residents in the area to stay informed about the situation and prepare for possible seawater overflow.

He reminded the public to follow safety instructions from authorities and to contact emergency services at 999 if needed.

A viral video showing powerful waves hitting Kampung Huma, Tanjung Dawai, earlier today raised concerns among social media users.

The footage depicted waves crashing dangerously close to residential areas. – Bernama