DPM Fadillah pays courtesy call on Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof paid a courtesy call on the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah, Tun Musa Aman, at Istana Seri Kinabalu here today.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said it was his first courtesy call on Tun Musa since his appointment as the 11th Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah on Jan 1.

“The visit is a gesture of respect, as I have not had the opportunity to pay a courtesy call on Tuan Yang Terutama Tun and to brief him on the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation’s (PETRA) plans to assist Sabah in the energy and water sectors,” he said.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, he also touched on the Special Meeting of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council Technical Committee (MTPMA63) with the Sabah government, as well as the implementation of the two-day PETRA Squad programme beginning tomorrow.

“Tuan Yang Terutama Tun expressed his wish for me to discuss further with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor ways to develop the state, enabling the people of Sabah to enjoy its benefits and contribute to its progress,” he said. – Bernama