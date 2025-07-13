PH-BN alliance can dominate Sabah polls, says Umno sec-gen

TANJONG KARANG: Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) stand a strong chance of securing a decisive victory in the upcoming Sabah state election if they continue their alliance, according to Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

He pointed to recent by-election successes in Ayer Kuning (Perak), Mahkota (Johor), and Nenggiri (Kelantan) as proof of their combined strength.

“This cooperation helped us win in areas we previously struggled in, including non-Malay majority districts,“ he said.

Asyraf Wajdi dismissed notions of arrogance, stating that Umno remains open to collaboration. “Why refuse to work with others? Umno is adaptable and inclusive,“ he told reporters after opening the Tanjong Karang Umno division delegates’ meeting.

He also revealed that negotiations between PH and BN for the Sabah polls are 98% complete, signaling a near-finalized partnership.

On another front, Asyraf Wajdi expressed confidence in reclaiming the Tanjong Karang parliamentary seat in GE16.

The seat, lost in the last general election, is now a priority.

“The key is unity, loyalty, and faith within Umno. No factions, just focus,“ he said.

In GE15, Perikatan Nasional’s Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi won the seat with 18,054 votes, defeating BN’s Datuk Habibah Mohd Yusof (15,874 votes) and PH’s Siti Rahayu (12,314 votes). – Bernama