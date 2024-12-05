Bursa’s performance shows govt measures have boosted investors’ confidence: Amir Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia’s performance of late shows that measures under the Madani Economic Framework have raised investors’ confidence, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

The benchmark index, FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI), breached 1,600 points for the first time in two years, and the stock exchange achieved an all-time high of RM2 trillion in equities market capitalisation last week.

Amir Hamzah said that being the steward of Malaysia’s economic well-being, the Ministry of Finance is entrusted with the responsibility of formulating policies and strategies to ensure sustainable growth, financial stability and prosperity for all Malaysians.

“Coming on the back of a strong show of resilience amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions, this performance is a testament to the strength of our market and Malaysia’s economy,” he said at the launch of CIMB Securities on Friday.

The development of Malaysia’s capital market reflects a commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and resilience in the financial sector, positioning Malaysia as a leading destination for investment and capital market activity.

“Numerous initiatives that the government has rolled out continue to work in tandem to realise the Madani Economy’s key targets. These include. among others. the National Energy Transition Roadmap, National Industrial Master Plan 2030, the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan and key economic reforms under the 2024 Budget,” said Amir Hamzah.

Consequently, he said, the government is expecting the corporate sector to increase its involvement in the country’s economic structure.

“I look forward to greater collaboration to position Malaysia’s capital market globally as a centre of exciting opportunities, promising innovation and high-potential, sustainable growth,” he added.