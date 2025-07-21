Kota Bharu to Pasir Mas ECRL extension under study

KOTA BHARU: The proposal to extend the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) from Kota Bharu to Rantau Panjang in Pasir Mas is still under review by Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) and the Ministry of Transport.

Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan stated that the proposal aligns with plans to revive the railway link between Malaysia and Thailand.

“The Kelantan government is proposing that the ECRL line be extended to Rantau Panjang instead of the original alignment in Tumpat,“ he said during the State Legislative Assembly sitting.

The move aims to strengthen connectivity with Thailand, where discussions are ongoing to restore the Pasir Mas-Sungai Golok rail link under KTMB.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed that the ministry is evaluating the proposal to enhance cross-border rail connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Kelantan government has outlined strategic plans to maximize economic benefits from the ECRL project, including Cargo Oriented Development (COD) at Pasir Puteh Station and Transit Oriented Development (TOD) at Tunjong Station.

“The COD initiative will attract investments and stimulate downstream economic activities, while TOD will revitalize Tunjong as a new township,“ Mohamed Fadzli added.

The ECRL is set for full completion by end-2026, with Kota Bharu-Gombak operations starting in January 2027 and the Gombak-Port Klang line a year later. - Bernama