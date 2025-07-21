Melaka safeguards Bukit Melaka archaeological sites for heritage tourism

MELAKA: The Melaka government has implemented strategic and technical measures to preserve archaeological heritage sites around Bukit Melaka, ensuring the protection of historical elements uncovered in the area.

State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Exco Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman highlighted key discoveries at Taman Larangan, situated in front of the Melaka Sultanate Palace, such as the Melaka Fort alignment and Bastion Hendrica Lisa.

“Among the main steps taken are the continuation of excavation works in the area and surrounding Bukit Melaka, which holds significant historical evidence and potential for development as a new tourism product known as Archaeo-Tourism,“ he said during the Melaka legislative assembly sitting at Seri Negeri.

Visitors will soon experience firsthand how archaeological research is conducted.

Laterite stone structures found on-site will remain in their original locations as heritage objects, integrated into the development plan as open-air exhibits or part of a heritage interpretation centre.

Abdul Razak added that the state government is conducting seminars, workshops, and exhibitions to enhance public awareness of heritage value.

Collaboration with educational institutions and tourism agencies will further promote heritage education and community engagement.

“Informational boards featuring QR code-based interpretations will be placed at the site to help the public appreciate its historical significance.

The state government will also regulate development to ensure it does not compromise the heritage value of the site,“ he said.

These efforts underscore Melaka’s commitment to long-term archaeological conservation while supporting academic research and sustainable heritage tourism. - Bernama