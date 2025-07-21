Singaporean teen’s home yields 54 vape pods after Grab car incident

A 16-year-old boy was found with 54 electronic cigarette pods and three vaping devices at his home, some containing a controlled anaesthetic substance, following reports that he was vaping in a private-hire vehicle.

These were among the cases involving vaping instances reported by the Singaporean authorites in its statement issued, yesterday.

According to Health Sciences Authority (HSA), it conducted the raid on May 22 after the teenager and another 16-year-old were caught allegedly vaping in a car travelling along Bukit Timah Expressway on May 18.

The vehicle’s driver reported the incident to Traffic Police, who seized two e-vaporisers from one of the boys at the scene.

Laboratory tests revealed that some of the confiscated pods contained etomidate, a potent substance used as an anaesthetic that can cause addiction and physical dependence.

Possession of pods containing etomidate carries penalties of up to two years imprisonment and fines up to S$10,000 (RM33,000) under the Poisons Act.

A search of the second teenager’s residence yielded no vaping materials. Both boys are currently assisting HSA investigations.

Major distributor caught with nearly three tonnes

The case forms part of HSA’s intensified enforcement efforts, which recently netted a significant distributor operation. On July 11, authorities arrested a 21-year-old man allegedly distributing e-vaporisers and components in Bishan and Ubi areas.

Raids uncovered almost three tonnes of vaping products. The suspect was charged in court on July 14 July, with the case adjourned to August 11.

Social media evidence leads to multiple arrests

Two additional cases emerged through social media surveillance. A 24-year-old man was identified after footage showed him vaping in a Sim Lim Square lift on April 30. HSA raided his residence on May 16, seizing two devices.

In another incident, a 58-year-old man was filmed sitting on a road holding a vaping device on May 19, appearing unable to walk independently and shaking uncontrollably. Though no devices were found during the subsequent raid, the man admitted to vaping and received a composition fine.

Enhanced reporting system launched

HSA announced expanded enforcement capabilities following a surge in public reports. The authority received over 3,000 vaping-related reports in 2024 and more than 2,500 in the first half of 2025.

From July 21 (Monday), the Tobacco Regulation Branch hotline (6684 2036 or 6684 2037) will operate daily from 9am to 9pm, including weekends and public holidays. A new online reporting platform has also launched at go.gov.sg/reportvape.

“Through public feedback and social media postings, HSA was able to use them as an additional source of surveillance data to intensify our enforcement activities,“ the authority stated.

Strict penalties in force

Singapore prohibits the purchase, possession, and use of e-vaporisers under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, with fines up to $2,000 for offenders.

Distribution and sale carry harsher penalties: up to $10,000 fine or six months imprisonment for first offences, rising to $20,000 fine or 12 months imprisonment for repeat violations.

HSA emphasised that all seized devices suspected of containing illegal substances undergo testing, with offenders facing additional charges under relevant legislation.