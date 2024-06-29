DNB completes share subscription deals with four mobile network operators

PETALING JAYA: Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) has completed the share subscription agreements (SSA) with four mobile network operators (MNO) in Malaysia, namely, CelcomDigi Bhd through Infranation Sdn Bhd, Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd, U Mobile Sdn Bhd and YTL Communications Sdn Bhd through YTL Power International Bhd.

Under the terms of the SSA, the four MNO collectively acquired approximately 65.1%

equity stake in DNB, with each MNO holding about 16.3% stake. The government, represented by the Minister of Finance (Incorporated), retains about 34.9% stake and a special share in DNB for a designated period.

This follows the satisfaction of the conditions precedent under the SSA on June 20 for all four MNO to increase their equity stake in DNB.

For Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM), the conditions precedent longstop date is Aug 21. Assuming TM completes the SSA, MoF Inc’s stake will be reduced to 30%, with the MNO collectively holding a 70% stake in DNB.

On Dec 1, 2023, DNB and MoF Inc entered into SSA with five MNO, thereby enabling the the operators’ participation in DNB through equity ownership.

DNB remains focused on delivering a world-class 5G network and driving 5G adoption nationwide to realise Malaysia’s digital aspirations.