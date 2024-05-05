DNB teams up with Ericsson to catalyse digitalisation of enterprises in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) and Ericsson have initiated a programme to catalyse the digitalisation of enterprises in Malaysia, enabled by the capabilities of the country’s 5G network.

Formalised through a series of memorandums of understanding (MoU) in the presence of Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Ericsson Group CEO Börje Ekholm, the pioneer industry initiatives will pave the way for advanced technologies to enable the digitalisation of enterprises across different industry verticals and drive Malaysia forward as a leading digital nation.

Intel Corp will be the technology partner to collaborate on the development of 5G use-cases to spur the adoption of the new technology by enterprises.

The MoU for piloting autonomous transport with eMooVit Technology Sdn Bhd, fleet management with Scania and smart manufacturing with SKF Malaysia will enable the development of solutions, innovations and capabilities based on 5G connectivity that will address the challenges in the digital journey of the enterprises.

According to Ookla’s fourth-quarter 2023 report, Malaysia’s 5G network achieved the highest 5G consistency score globally and Malaysia continues to lead in Southeast Asia in terms of 5G network performance.

Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh David Hägerbro said, “Malaysia’s world-class 5G network is ranked among the top five in the world and among the reasons for its success are 5G availability, affordability, great customer experience and network capability. The digital infrastructure that the 5G network has enabled in Malaysia makes doing business in the country more competitive and attractive for foreign investors.”

He added that they are preparing enterprises for their digitalisation with a future-ready network.

“The digitalisation of industries in Malaysia will enable the country to leapfrog as a digital nation. But they need to begin planning and investing in their digital journey now or risk being left behind because digitalisation is no longer an option,” he said

DNB chief strategy officer Datuk Ahmad Zaki Zahid said, “Due to the world-class 5G network that we have today, Malaysia is in a very unique position to accelerate its digitalisation. The network already covers more than 80% of the population and has one of the best experiential and consistent performances in the world. To further drive the adoption of 5G amongst enterprises, DNB and Ericsson have initiated this programme that will secure light houses for key industries to demonstrate the full potential of digitalisation and 5G. These will act as catalysts to kick start digitalisation across industries.”

Intel and Ericsson will leverage their technology expertise to show how communications service providers can accelerate 5G adoption and expand their business-to-business engagements based on 5G use-cases. Intel will be involved in the joint development of enterprise use cases in selected verticals such as manufacturing, transport and logistics.