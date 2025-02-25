MetMalaysia issues thunderstorm warning for seven states until 1pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for seven states, with heavy rain and strong winds expected to occur until 1 pm today.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the affected states are Kedah, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor and Sarawak.

In Kedah, the areas involved Padang Terap, Sik and Baling, while in Perak the affected area is Hulu Perak.

Other areas listed include Pasir Mas, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Machang, Kuala and Gua Musang in Kelantan; Besut, Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu; and Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang.

Similar weather conditions are forecast for Johor, covering Segamat, Mersing and Kota Tinggi.

Additionally, Sarawak will be affected in Kuching, Serian and Samarahan.