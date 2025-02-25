KUALA LUMPUR: An individual has been arrested after failing to appear in court to face charges for uploading false content on social media, implicating the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said the arrest of the individual was carried out at 11pm (Feb 24) by MCMC in collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) in Kuala Lumpur, after an arrest warrant was issued by a Sepang Sessions Court judge earlier.

“The individual failed to appear at the mention of the case set at the court on Feb 24, 2025. The suspect who is currently in police custody will be brought back to the same court in the near future,“ the statement said.

MCMC said the individual would be charged under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 [Act 588] which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or one year’s imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.

The offence was allegedly committed through his Facebook application.