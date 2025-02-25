WOULD you pay RM7 for a glass of warm water?

A Malaysian customer was left stunned after discovering that a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur charged her RM7 for a single glass of warm water.

In a Threads post, Pinat Zamree shared her unexpected experience, calling it “daylight robbery.”

She admitted that she hadn’t checked the price beforehand but was informed there would be a charge when she ordered.

“What is your “daylight robbery” experience? Mine was RM7 for a glass of warm water.

“My mistake that I didn’t ask or check the price before ordering. They did mention “there’s a charge” when I asked for warm water.”

Zamree was shocked when the bill arrived, as she never expected warm water to cost so much.

“I just thought, how much could warm water cost? Well, turns out, RM7!” she expressed.

READ MORE: M’sian annoyed after JB restaurant charges him RM2 for “filtered”, non-refillable water

Her post quickly gained traction, with netizens equally baffled by the outrageous pricing.

“Crazy! Must be the best warm water of your life,” joked @orkediamuse.

One user even humorously broke down the cost:

“The service of going back and forth to get warm water: RM2. Then, waiting for it to be warm using a thermometer (probably): RM1. The cup: RM3.50. The water itself: RM0.50. Hahahahah!”

Zamree also quipped that for that price, she might as well have taken the cup home.

“Should’ve just taken the cup and acted surprised—‘Eh, RM7? I thought the cup was free!’” she joked.

Many urged her to report the incident to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDNKK), questioning whether such pricing was justified.

ALSO READ: Eatery owner in Lukut fined RM200 after charging customers RM10 for mineral water