Expert says efforts to enhance Malaysia-China ties the right move

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration has set its sights rightly on furthering bilateral ties with China, said Emir Research head of social, law and human rights, Jason Loh Seong Wei (pic).

He pointed to the promising avenues for collaboration between Malaysia and China.

“We should capitalise on China’s quantum technology (QT) edge by inviting Chinese experts to comprise the mainstay of our international advisory panel in the formulation and drafting of our national quantum strategy or policy. China leads in the submissions of QT-related patents – far ahead by leaps and bounds of its closest rivals such as India and Japan,” Loh told SunBiz.

QT refers to technologies that harness the principles of quantum mechanics to perform tasks that are beyond the capabilities of classical technologies.

Loh highlighted the impact of QT on Malaysia’s digitalisation efforts.

He mentioned the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Fifth Industrial Revolution, which are characterised by the integration of digital technologies into society and industry.

He also drew attention to other areas ranging from green technology and logistics to high-speed rail projects and vocational education.

“We should be tapping into China’s expertise as now the world’s leading electric vehicle (EV) producer ... it’ll be a great catch if we can rope in Chinese investments and expertise for our HSR (high-speed rail) project ... not least, and as already recognised by the Madani government, China (compared to Japan or South Korea) should be our leading model and source when it comes to the development of our TVET (technical and vocational education and training) schemes,” Loh said.

He added that it is not surprising if the prime minister would make a trip to China this year – to follow up on his two trips last year that were made in close succession.

“It’s vital to recognise that for the prime minister, the Look East Policy extends beyond Japan and South Korea and encompasses China also.

“This isn’t about counterbalancing or hedging but economic sense – in diversifying the strategic partnerships from the wider region which includes industrial collaboration and technological transfer,” he said.

Thus far, Loh said, the flashpoint and contentious issue of overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea have not dampened or soured bilateral relations.

“In fact, we even purchased four littoral mission ships from China since 2019 with the final delivery completed in 2021, that is, the Keris-class patrol vessels,” he said.

Loh said Emir Research still sees Malaysia – while not giving in on national sovereignty vis-à-vis the South China Sea – remaining open and committed to strengthening and elevating bilateral relations with China.

“So, bilateral relations will continue to be dynamic and resilient notwithstanding the regional and geopolitical disputes over the South China Sea (in the relevant areas of overlapping territorial claims),” he said.

Assistant professor at Japan’s National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, Guanie Lim. remarked that Chinese automotive company Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd’s acquisition of a substantial stake in Proton Holdings Bhd underscores the potential for synergy in the automotive sector.

Unlike some other international automotive players that have operations spread across multiple Southeast Asian countries, Geely’s focus in the region is primarily centered on Proton in Malaysia.

Lim said Proton cars have seemingly regained some momentum since Geely’s acquisition of a 49.9% share in the Malaysian national carmaker.

“What matters in the coming years is whether Proton, under Geely’s management, can boost its exports from the Malaysian operations,” he told SunBiz.

Lim pointed out that Geely has earmarked EVs as one of its next growth engines.

“In Southeast Asia at least, Geely has openly declared that it will leverage its Malaysian/Proton operations. While it is still early days when it comes to EV adoption, it would be in Malaysian interest to have a fit-again Proton, albeit much of its ‘brains’ will be from Geely,” he said.

According to Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry secretary general Datuk Hairil Yahri Yaacob, Malaysia, as the upcoming country coordinator for Asean-China from July this year until 2027, is committed to playing a constructive role in advancing Asean-China relations.

Hairil Yahri said Malaysia is determined to expand its trade linkages by ensuring the successful implementation of the Asean-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA), and Regional Comprehensive Partnership (RCEP), of which both China and Malaysia are members.

“Malaysia will assume a constructive role in advancing Asean-China relations particularly in supporting the efforts towards the conclusion of the ACFTA 3.0 upgrade negotiations which are currently being led by Miti,” he said in his speech at the soft launch of the Malaysia-China Summit 2024 recently.

He said that in the midst of global uncertainties, FTAs have been instrumental in facilitating businesses and ensuring that supply chains operate mostly across the region.

“I myself am involved in a number of FTA negotiations with a number of trading partners and we will make sure that we will continue to negotiate FTAs with China and other countries to boost our trade relations. Specifically for Asean, the free trade area agreement with China or ACFTA has been the cornerstone for economic relations.

“To this end, Malaysia is committed to elevating ACFTA to ensure it remains comprehensive, relevant and mutually beneficial to all 10 Asean member countries as well as China,” Hairil Yahri said.

He added that to this end Malaysia will double efforts next year as it assumes the Asean chairmanship role by emphasising stronger digital cooperation among Asean members and bringing relations with Asean’s dialogue partners including China closer.

“The RCEP is set to boost our economic prospects. It provides improved market access for Malaysian businesses to the other 14 countries covering a customer base of 2.3 billion people with seamless and better connected supply chain,” he said.

The Malaysia-China Summit 2024 (MCS 2024), one of the highest ever profiled events focusing on Malaysian and China’s diplomatic, trade and investment relations, will be held from Dec 17 to 19 at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur. MCS 2024 is held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ties between Malaysia and China this year.