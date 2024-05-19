Global trading platform Webull expands to Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Webull Securities (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd has launched the global trading platform Webull in Malaysia.

Designed for investors of all levels, the platform provides access to trade Bursa Securities and Bursa Derivatives alongside US-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds via the Webull Malaysia app.

In April, Webull Malaysia secured a capital markets services licence for dealing in securities (restricted to listed securities) and dealing in derivatives from Securities Commission Malaysia.

Webull’s entry into the local market comes amid efforts by Bursa Malaysia to promote growth and participation from retail investors, especially the younger generation, in the local stock exchange. As of first quarter 2024, local retail investor participation in the securities market stood at 22%, while participation in the derivatives market stood at 17% for FBM KLCI futures and 25% for CPO futures respectively, Bursa Malaysia data showed .

Built on next-generation global infrastructure and proprietary technology from Webull, the Webull Malaysia trading platform offers an integrated suite of real-time quotes, market information, financial news, industry data, insights and analyst ratings, all from trusted sources in a single touchpoint, to help investors make informed decisions. In addition, Webull Malaysia also features an indicator to help investors identify the syariah-compliance status of stocks before they engage in any transactions.

“We are excited to introduce Webull’s technologically advanced digital investment platform to the growing investor community in Malaysia. Our expansion into the country brings equal opportunities for all investors, irrespective of their investment or trading experience. Making investing more inclusive and accessible to all, Webull Malaysia brings best-in-class tools and information to empower investors of all levels with knowledge and skills to help them make better investment decisions and achieve their investment goals,” said Webull Malaysia CEO Kenneth Chan.

He added that technology is the core of their business, and they are committed to synergising technology with finance to provide secure, reliable, and intelligent products and services within a seamless trade experience.

“Through advanced trading tools and services, best-in-class learning resources and shareable content on the Webull Malaysia platform, investors can grow in their investment journeys in a supportive environment. With these, we expect to reduce the barriers to invest faced by investors in Malaysia and aim to encourage people to build longer-term savings through investment opportunities,” Chan said.