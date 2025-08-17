863 youth join Kembara JOM 2.0 in Kota Marudu for empowerment

KOTA MARUDU: A total of 863 youth from Kota Kinabalu and Labuan took part in the Borneo Zone 1 Kembara Jumpa Orang Muda (Kembara JOM) 2.0 programme.

The event was held at Kampung Tagaroh from August 15 to 17.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli highlighted the programme’s role in strengthening rural youth empowerment.

“Kembara JOM serves as a platform for profiling rural youth, setting up new associations, youth participation as well as the implementation of socio-economic studies and the needs of local youth,” he said.

Findings from the programme will contribute to national youth development strategies.

A total of RM31,710 was allocated to Kampung Tagaroh residents through various agencies.

The Sabah state development office pledged infrastructure improvements and welfare aid under the Sabah Maju Jaya scheme.

Additional support includes house repairs and new home construction for the community.

Activities during the programme featured a townhall session with Adam Adli.

Youth also engaged in volunteer work, leadership development, and social entrepreneurship initiatives.

The event aimed to foster collaboration and address local youth needs effectively. - Bernama