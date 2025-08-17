GOF seizes RM19 million in illegal timber in Tanah Merah raids

KOTA BHARU: The 8th Battalion of the General Operations Force seized timber worth over RM19 million in raids on two sawmills in Tanah Merah.

GOF Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid confirmed the first seizure involved 33 bundles of timber, logs, processing equipment, and a lorry near Jalan Bukit Kechik.

Investigations revealed the sawmill lacked a Forestry Department licence and stored untaxed timber, leading to the arrest of a 60-year-old owner and a 27-year-old driver.

The confiscated items, valued at RM10.98 million, are being probed under the National Forestry Act 1984.

A second raid in Kampung Bukit Pauh uncovered processed wood, logs, and machinery worth RM8.2 million.

Authorities found the sawmill reused a forest product transfer pass to avoid detection.

The case is now under investigation under the Wood-Based Industries Enactment 1985.

All seized materials were handed to the Kelantan Forestry Department for further action. - Bernama