Melaka police seek public help in dog abuse case at Krubong

MELAKA: Police are seeking public assistance in an animal cruelty case involving a severely injured dog found in the Krubong industrial area.

The dog suffered extensive injuries, including fur and skin stripped from parts of its body and head.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit confirmed receiving a report at 2.43 pm today.

He stated the incident likely occurred last Friday around 3 pm after a tip-off from the public.

The complainant and animal welfare NGO representatives discovered the dog near a factory with severe neck and body injuries.

The animal was immediately taken to a veterinary clinic for emergency treatment.

Veterinarians determined the injuries were too severe for recovery.

To prevent prolonged suffering, the dog was euthanised on professional advice.

Authorities are investigating under Section 29 of the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

Offenders face penalties of up to RM100,000 fines, three years’ jail, or both.

Insp Rizal Kiraman leads the investigation and can be contacted at 013-7702523 for information.

The police urge witnesses or those with relevant details to come forward.

Public cooperation is vital to ensure justice for the abused animal.

Animal welfare groups have condemned the incident as extreme cruelty.

Such cases highlight the need for stricter enforcement of animal protection laws.

Community vigilance helps authorities identify and prosecute offenders effectively. - Bernama