Malaysia Airlines rolls out MHrail in partnership with AccesRail

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines has introduced MHrail, providing passengers seamless rail connections via a single booking.

In line with this initiative, the airline expanded its partnership with AccesRail, the world’s leading provider of air-rail intermodal solutions. This collaboration allows customers to book onward train connectivity, unlocking the opportunity to explore neighbouring cities from Seoul and London when travelling with the airline.

Malaysia Airlines customers can now book Korail KTX train tickets for routes to and from Incheon International Airport in South Korea. Additionally, customers can book train tickets between London Heathrow in the United Kingdom and destinations along the East Coast via the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) and the West Coast with Avanti West Coast. This expansion complements the existing rail route offered through this partnership on the Great Western Railway.

Tickets are available for purchase on Malaysia Airlines’ official website and all Global Distribution Systems travel agencies.

Through this partnership, Malaysia Airlines customers can connect to and from their international flights onto rail routes operated by these railways and various railways, facilitated by AccesRail’s “9B” carrier code.

Malaysia Aviation Group chief commercial officer of airlines Dersenish Aresandiran said, “With the introduction of our new MHrail product, we provide passengers with a seamless avenue to purchase both flight and train tickets, making it convenient for our guests to explore neighbouring cities and enjoy onward connections upon arrival in London or Seoul through a single itinerary and ticket.”

AccesRail business development vice president Andrew Popescu said that AccesRail and Malaysia Airlines have worked together for many years with interline opportunities that have expanded the airline’s route network and they are excited to be deepening their Malaysia Airlines-AccesRail cooperation.