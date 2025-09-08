Malaysia-Indonesia Sulawesi Sea joint development still at initial stage

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed joint development with Indonesia in Block ND6/ND7 of the Sulawesi Sea remains at a preliminary stage without finalisation.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan confirmed that no agreement has been reached between both countries regarding this matter.

Official discussions on the proposal have not yet commenced according to his statement during a Dewan Negara question and answer session.

“I must emphasise here that the matter is still at the preliminary consideration stage to explore the possibility of such cooperation,“ he said.

Mohamad responded to Senator Tan Sri Anifah Aman’s query about the discussion status and sovereignty implications.

He explained that maritime delimitation discussions occur through the Technical Meeting on Maritime Boundaries Delimitation established in 2005.

The government maintains caution and conducts comprehensive assessments of any proposed solutions including economic cooperation.

Malaysia remains committed to refining agreements through negotiations while protecting national sovereignty and interests.

Mohamad stressed that Malaysia-Indonesia relations remain close despite the ongoing technical negotiations.

“The Malaysia-Indonesia relationship is very close, very good, as I mentioned in the Dewan Rakyat the other day,“ he stated.

He noted that many agreements have been reached including land demarcation in Sabah during these negotiations.

Trade between both countries has recorded positive growth through various agreements from annual leaders’ talks.

Border trade openings between Sarawak-Indonesia and Sabah-Indonesia have been agreed upon and implemented.

The Tebedu Border will become a trading centre to further boost Malaysia-Indonesia trade relations. – Bernama