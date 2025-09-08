New Zealand fugitive father dies in police confrontation after four year

WELLINGTON: A New Zealand father who evaded authorities for nearly four years while hiding with his children has died following a police confrontation.

Tom Phillips disappeared with his three children in December 2021 following a dispute with his former partner.

He remained at large despite multiple public sightings, including recent CCTV footage showing him and a child allegedly breaking into a store.

Police responded to an early morning robbery report involving two individuals on a quad bike in Waikato’s hill country.

“Knowing the information that we had previously had that had seen Tom Phillips also in this area, additional staff were called out,“ stated Northern Districts deputy commissioner Jill Rogers.

Officers deployed spike strips to stop the quad bike, after which gunfire erupted.

“A second patrol unit arrived and has engaged the offender, and he has died at the scene,“ Rogers confirmed.

One child present with Phillips was unharmed and is currently in police care.

Authorities are urgently searching for Phillips’ two other children amid serious concerns for their welfare. – AFP