MJets Air to provide chartered freight services for Teleport Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: MJets Air Sdn Bhd, formerly known as M Jets International Sdn Bhd, the commercial air cargo operator of MMAG Aviation Consortium Sdn Bhd, under the umbrella of MMAG Holdings Bhd, has formed a new partnership through an aircraft charter agreement with Teleport Everywhere Pte Ltd (Singapore), which caters to Teleport Commerce Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Teleport Malaysia), an integrated logistics solutions provider and logistics venture of Capital A Bhd.

Under the agreement, MJets Air will provide chartered air freight services for Teleport Malaysia. As a key feeder operator for airlines, MJets Air plays a critical role in enhancing regional connectivity by facilitating efficient and quick transfer of cargo between mainline operations and regional destinations. This role ensures seamless integration of air cargo logistics, providing vital support to large network airlines and contributing to the robustness of regional and global supply chains.

MJets Air director Azman Kassim said: “Our new charter agreement with Teleport Malaysia allows MJets Air to demonstrate its specialised freight capabilities extensively. Supporting Teleport’s network enhances our position as a pivotal logistical hub at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). We are committed to providing flexible and efficient cargo solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of the market.”

He also said the role of MJets Air as a feeder operator is significantly enhanced by the state-of-the-art technology and capabilities at MMAG Aviation Consortium’s Xpress Cargo Terminal, which is at the forefront of the industry, capable of processing cargo for up to 72 passenger aircraft simultaneously, a feat that sets new benchmarks for operational efficiency.

“By reducing cargo acceptance times to as little as 90 minutes before flight departure, we dramatically cut conventional lead times. This enhancement not only optimises our service delivery but also greatly improves our ability to adapt to customer schedules, thereby significantly boosting both client satisfaction and operational flexibility,” Azman said.

The initiatives not only signify a pivotal growth phase for MJets Air but also reinforce its commitment to delivering exceptional air cargo services and expanding its footprint in the regional logistics industry, he added.