MPOB develops 714 technologies for oil palm industry, 33% commercialised

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) has developed 714 technologies covering all sectors in the oil palm industry, including formulations of palm-based food and non-food products.

A total of 233 technologies, or 32.7% of them, have been commercialised and adopted by local industries and entrepreneurs, said MPOB in a statement following Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani’s visit to the board’s research and development facilities in Bangi on Tuesday.

During the visit, Johari said the private sector should be involved in the commercialisation of these technologies to refine them so that the industry can use the technologies.

“We can request the private sector, such as FGV Holdings Bhd and Sime Darby Bhd, to collaborate with MPOB to do the trial,” he said.

He said MPOB’s technology in producing food formulations, namely the palm-based mozzarella cheese analogue, is a promising product that can be used in pizza making in Malaysia.

“Palm-based mozzarella cheese analogue is formulated using palm oil as a substitute for milk fat and does not contain cholesterol and transfatty acids.

“This analogue has the same quality and functionality as commercial milk-based mozzarella cheese and is suitable for pizza making,“ he said.

Additionally, Johari hopes that MPOB’s successful technology in producing the feed pellet formulation for beef cattle can reduce Malaysia’s import of animal feed by at least 10% and enable the country to export the product.

According to the statement, the technology, which uses oil palm products, offers an alternative to raw materials and can reduce the high production cost of animal feed.

“The commercial trials of the product found that it does not compromise the nutritional value of the feed pellet.

“This feed pellet formulation contains more than 80% of palm-based ingredients, which include palm kernel cake, empty fruit bunch, and crude palm oil, a complete nutritional component for the growth of beef cattle by the nutrient specification,“ it said.

The minister and his delegation also toured MPOB’s margarine pilot plant, the advanced biotechnology and breeding centre (ABBC), and the oil palm gallery, it said.

The board said ABBC is the world’s largest oil palm germplasm collection centre for conservation and research based on oil palm breeding and biotechnology and a source for the production of superior oil palm materials.

The oil palm germplasm collection has become a source in MPOB's research to produce elite planting materials through either breeding or tissue culture, it said.

“MPOB’s margarine pilot plant and laboratory facilities offer research and development expertise in manufacturing fat-based food products for the oils and fats industry.

“Consumer products that can be formulated using the pilot plant facilities include palm-oil based fluid, soft, brick, cake, and pastry margarine, fluid and solid shortenings, as well as vegetable ghees,“ it added.

MPOB said the minister's visit underscores the government's commitment to advancing research and development efforts within the oil palm industry.

“With a shared vision for progress, MPOB and the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities remain dedicated to fostering growth, sustainability, and prosperity within Malaysia’s palm oil sector,” it added. – Bernama