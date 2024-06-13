MyCEB partners Centexs to elevate business events industry

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) is collaborating with Centexs Commercial Services (CCS), to propel Malaysia's business events industry to new heights.

MyCEB’s partnership with CCS, a government-linked company under the Sarawak government, is to amplify the commercialisation value of heritage products and foster opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

By joining forces with CCS, MyCEB is not only bolstering its efforts to position Malaysia as a global business events powerhouse but also fostering a healthy synergy between the national bureau and local stakeholders.

In a statement issued in Kuching today, it said that through the signing of a memorandum of cooperation (MoC), MyCEB aims to unlock new opportunities for local entrepreneurs and provide them with a platform to showcase their talents and products to a global audience.

As part of this collaboration, MyCEB will leverage its extensive network and expertise to support CCS's initiatives in promoting and marketing products made by community-based entrepreneurs and nurturing the technical and digital skills of Sarawak's youth. Together, both organisations will work hand in hand to co-develop training programmes, exchange market intelligence, and explore innovative approaches to enhance the business events experience in Malaysia.

MyCEB CEO Azman Tambi Chik said that as they embark on this transformative collaboration with CCS, they are excited about the prospects it holds for Malaysia's business events industry.

“This partnership reflects MyCEB's dedication to encultrate homegrown talent and amplify our nation’s presence on the global stage. Together, we are poised to unlock new opportunities and elevate Malaysia’s business events landscape to unprecedented heights,” he added.

Meanwhile, CCS general manager Mohamad Shahren Mohamad Yusri said that this collaboration represents a significant opportunity for them to leverage their resources and expertise to drive economic growth and foster innovation in Sarawak’s business events industry.