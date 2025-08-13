Cristian Romero named new Tottenham captain after Son’s departure

CRISTIAN Romero has been confirmed as Tottenham Hotspur’s new captain following the departure of Son Heung-min.

The Argentine defender takes over the armband after Son’s move to LAFC earlier this month.

Son had captained Spurs for the past two seasons, including their Europa League triumph in May.

Romero served as vice-captain during that period and led the team in the Europa League final before Son’s introduction.

The 27-year-old will make his debut as permanent skipper in Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

New manager Thomas Frank revealed the decision on Tottenham’s official website.

“I had a good conversation with Cuti Romero and he’s going to be our captain,“ Frank stated.

The Danish coach praised Romero’s leadership qualities both on and off the pitch.

“He was very honoured and very happy about it,“ Frank added about Romero’s reaction.

The centre-back joined Tottenham from Atalanta in 2021 and was part of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning squad.

Frank emphasised Romero’s ability to drive the team forward through his performances and attitude.

The appointment comes as Spurs prepare for their first competitive match of the 2025-26 season.

Romero’s first test as permanent captain will be against European champions PSG in Helsinki. - AFP