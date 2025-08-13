Iran president rejects Israeli PM’s call for uprising amid shortages

TEHRAN: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has sharply criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s call for Iranians to revolt against their government during ongoing power and water shortages.

Netanyahu’s video message on Tuesday urged Iranians to “take risks for freedom” and demand accountability from Tehran while offering Israeli water expertise to address shortages.

“The regime that deprived the people of Gaza of water and food wants to bring water to the people of Iran? What a mirage!” Pezeshkian responded on social media platform X.

The exchange follows a 12-day conflict between the two nations two months ago, marked by Israel’s unprecedented strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites as well as civilian areas.

United Nations agencies have warned of famine in Gaza, where Israel has restricted aid shipments amid its ongoing war with Hamas since October 2023.

Netanyahu has previously released similar videos targeting Iranian citizens during periods of domestic unrest in Iran. – AFP