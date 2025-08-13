Rashford criticises Man Utd’s lack of strategy leaving club in no man’s land

MARCUS Rashford has openly criticised Manchester United’s lack of a clear strategy, claiming it has left the club in “no man’s land.”

The 27-year-old forward, who recently joined Barcelona on loan, spoke about United’s struggles in a candid interview.

Rashford made 426 appearances for United after rising through their academy before leaving for Aston Villa on loan in January.

United endured their worst season since 1973-74, finishing 15th in the Premier League and missing out on European football.

The England international believes frequent managerial changes since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013 have destabilised the club.

“We have been way below where we deem United to be but then if you take a step back, which I’ve been able to do, especially over these last six months, what do you expect?” Rashford said.

He compared United’s situation to Liverpool’s patience with Jürgen Klopp, which eventually led to success.

“To start a transition, you have to make a plan and stick to it,“ Rashford explained.

He argued that constant changes in management and strategy have left United directionless.

United have failed to challenge for major trophies since Ferguson’s departure, despite Rashford’s individual success.

The forward scored 138 goals for United, winning two FA Cups and two League Cups during his time at Old Trafford.

Rashford highlighted the importance of maintaining a clear footballing philosophy, as seen under Ferguson.

“When Ferguson was in charge, not only were there principles for the first team but they were for the whole academy,“ he said.

He stressed that successful clubs maintain a consistent identity regardless of personnel changes.

Rashford suggested United’s recent approach has been too reactionary rather than strategic.

His move to Barcelona includes a reported £30 million option to buy, likely ending his United career. - AFP