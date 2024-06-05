National roadmap positions Malaysia as global leader in AI technology: Kone

PETALING JAYA: The National Artificial Intelligence Roadmap (AI Roadmap) positions Malaysia as a global leader in AI technology, said elevator company Kone Malaysia.

Managing director Teoh Tze Ping said the integration of AI into industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and construction can lead to substantial growth and competitiveness on a global scale.

“Malaysia can position itself as a hub, attracting investment and talent while staying competitive in the global AI landscape,” Teoh said in an interview with SunBiz about AI in predictive maintenance of vertical transportation in buildings.

The AI Roadmap is a document aimed at improving the quality of life for the people of Malaysia through the application of AI technology, while also accelerating the transformation of the country into a high-technology nation.

Teoh said the roadmap presents a framework for harnessing the potential of AI to drive economic growth.

“As AI continues to evolve, Malaysia is poised to reap the benefits of this technological revolution, ultimately contributing to its economy and journey towards becoming a leader in AI innovation while delivering benefits to the businesses and communities,” he said, adding that Kone Malaysia also views the roadmap as an opportunity to collaborate with government agencies and industry peers to accelerate the adoption of AI technologies.

In Malaysia, industry players have either initiated or are involved in AI projects and programmes. Among them are Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM).

Petronas` uses Al to manage its platform data, introducing new technology to the oil and gas industry by shifting from condition-based monitoring and conventional analytics to predictive maintenance driven by predictive analytics.

In its Dulang platform, the VROC Al-validated the root causes of failures 2000 times faster, resulting in RM15 million in cost avoidance.

Meanwhile, TM has signed a memorandum of agreement with Huawei Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd to expand its cloud infrastructure offered through TM ONE.

International companies and digital startup companies in Malaysia are also leveraging AI to stay relevant and be competitive.

National ICT Association of Malaysia, Malaysian Global Innovation & Creativity Centre, Technology Park Malaysia and Malaysia Digital Economy Corp have reported that more than 100 companies in the country are associated with AI.

Teoh said Kone Malaysia believes that AI is set to be the game-changer to make maintenance proactive and predictive.

“Our main priority is to improve and enhance our predictive maintenance. This includes revolutionising maintenance with new, intelligent, and fully connected services,” he added.

Teoh said Kone Malaysia utilises AI and predictive maintenance to enhance the efficiency and reliability of elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors.

“Our predictive maintenance approach connects your elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors to our cloud-based service and uses AI-based analytics to make smarter predictive maintenance decisions,” he shared.

For high-rise buildings, he said, the people flow management is a critical aspect to minimise wait time, reduce congestion, and maximise efficiency. “This is where the integration of AI can assure smooth and seamless people flow in complex-built environments.”

Teoh said that by analysing the vast amounts of data collected from sensors embedded in elevators, Kone 24/7 Connected Services provide information on upcoming maintenance needs and identify any issues before they cause problems.

“The services use machine learning to help customers detect potential breakdowns before they occur, as well as help our technicians get the right information, at the right time, so they can diagnose and fix problems quicker,” he explained.