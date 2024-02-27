Petronas Dagangan finishes FY23 with strong performance

PETALING JAYA: Petronas Dagangan Bhd registered sales volume of 4.2 billion litres in the fourth quarter ended December 2023 (Q4’23)., bringing total for the year to a historic high of 16.3 billion litres.

This achievement was principally driven by the increase in traffic volume that boosted direct demand during key periods such as festive seasons and school holidays.

Mirroring the surge in sales volume, Petronas Dagangan’s Q4’23 revenue saw steady growth, with a 6% increase to RM10.1 billion compared with the previous corresponding quarter, and a 2% increase to RM37.5 billion for the full year. Notably, pre-tax profit climbed 18% from the same quarter last year to RM285.9 million. The momentum carried over to the full-year performance, with pre-tax profit registering a 17% increase to RM1.3 billion.

Managing director and CEO Azrul Osman Rani said, “2023 was a landmark year, one that signalled our capacity for strong, profitable growth at scale and represented a key inflection point for Petronas Dagangan.”

He added that their achievements were primarily driven by strong performance in both the retail and commercial segments.

The quarter under review saw impactful strides in sustainability, notably through its ongoing efforts in biofuel, solar and electric vehicle infrastructure initiatives, for example the company’s collection of more than 120,000kg of used cooking oil since its launch in July 2023. Additionally, Petronas Dagangan has enhanced 26 retail stations with EV chargers and completed the solarisation of 60 sites in collaboration with Gentari.

Petronas Dagangan declared an interim dividend of 27 sen per ordinary share. For the financial year 2023, it has declared total dividend of 80 sen per ordinary share.