PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed that its officers will summon several local celebrities associated with a financial consulting company. previously exposed in the probe Op Sky for questioning.

MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said these celebrities, including well-known artistes, will be summoned next week to assist in the investigation, Berita Harian reported.

Their statements will be recorded following the probe – where certain funds were revealed to have been used for these celebrities, including their role in being the face of the company.

“Based on the information and financial checks obtained, these celebrities receive payment ranging from RM150,000 to RM400,000 for a period of one to two years as company ambassadors.

“MACC has also detected that payments were made for concert sponsorships and special song compositions on behalf of the syndicate,” Azam was quoted as saying.

Azam confirmed today the investigation into the celebrities’ involvement in the financial consulting firm as one of the aspects of the Op Sky probe.

The investigation follows the arrest of at least 27 individuals including eight company directors and 18 bank officers from the Anti-Money Laundering division in Op Sky, in cooperation with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

Op Sky also uncovered bank loans up to RM700 million approved to borrowers who were later entangled with a syndicate said to offer financial assistance but ended up taking at least 35% of the total loan amount approved by the banks at one time.

Three weeks ago, the MACC also dismantled a financial consulting company and bank officers in several few financial institutions involved in bribery and money laundering

In Op Sky, 98 company and individual accounts worth over RM22 million connected to the money laundering syndicate masterminded by the finance consulting firm were frozen by MACC.