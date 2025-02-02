SEPANG: The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) will expand its operations after reviewing data collected from 19 entry points into the country, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said that so far Home Ministry has identified 141 entry points, which encompass land, sea, and air borders.

“We will prioritise based on this data. That will guide our decisions on where AKPS will extend its operations, including in Sabah and Sarawak, following a clear order of priority.

“Initially, we plan to focus on air entry points, particularly international airports. After Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA Terminal 1), the next busiest will be Penang, followed by Kota Kinabalu,” he added during a press conference after the official launch of AKPS today.

The AKPS launch was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. The event was also attended by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Saifuddin Nasution said that the establishment of AKPS did not require the creation of new positions. Instead, the agency’s officers and staff were absorbed from various other government agencies.

Currently, AKPS employs more than 6,000 officers and staff nationwide, including 1,090 officers absorbed from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM).

“Ideally, we aim to have up to 12,000 staff when fully operational, but for now, the staffing level has not yet reached that target,” he said.

In addition to JKDM, personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police; Immigration Department; Wildlife and National Parks Department; Ministry of Health; Road Transport Department, and Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department, have also been absorbed into AKPS.

He said that the establishment of the AKPS does not duplicate the responsibilities of other enforcement agencies safeguarding the nation’s borders, such as the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

“MMEA is responsible for securing 590,000 kilometers of maritime boundaries, which is its primary duty, but it does not cover the land, sea, and air borders. At sea, MMEA handles issues such as illegal fishing, smuggling of goods, weapons, and drugs,” he added.

In contrast, the AKPS will focus on monitoring movement in and out at the country’s entry points, he added.

As the 11th main agency under the Home Ministry, Saifuddin Nasution stressed that the AKPS must meet established key performance indicators (KPIs). These KPIs include enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring the smooth movement of travellers and goods, increasing tax revenue, and strengthening integrity.