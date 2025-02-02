MALAYSIA’s top female track cyclist Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri is willing to mentor rising athlete Nur Alyssa Farid towards greater achievements.

While her journey to becoming a top national track cyclist is ongoing, she hopes others will challenge her competitively so that Malaysia can produce more outstanding cyclists on the international stage.

“When talking about Alyssa’s performance, I hope more athletes challenge me. When there is competition, I won’t remain in my comfort zone, and Alyssa can fight alongside me and (we) improve together.

“I am prepared to support Alyssa in every way possible. I can provide motivation, and give her 100 per cent support. When it comes to competition, we fight together,“ she told reporters recently.

Nur Alyssa has been gaining attention as a rising star in the sport since joining the national elite squad at 19. She garnered several medals at the President’s Cup, including a silver medal in the sprint event and two bronze medals, in keirin and individual sprint.

The Muar-born cyclist was previously part of the national backup squad. However, after setting a new personal record in the 200-metres (m) “flying” sprint with a time of under 11 seconds—10.953 seconds (s)—she earned the opportunity to join the elite podium camp.

The record time also made her the second-fastest female cyclist in the country, trailing national track cycling star Nurul Izzah by just 2.10s.