BANGI: The job rotation for civil servants who have served at service counters for more than five years began last month in phases, said Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He said the implementation has already involved many civil servants in this category.

“Since last month, thousands of counter staff have been rotated.

“We will carefully evaluate the timing because we want to avoid any disruption to services, so this process will be carried out in phases,” he told reporters after attending the KSN Unplugged event with the Association of Former Students of MARA Junior Science College (ANSARA) 2025 here today.

On Jan 25, Public Service director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said the rotation was in line with Shamsul Azri’s directive on job rotation policies for civil servants who have served at service counters for over five years.

The initiative aims to enhance their knowledge, experience and safety and expand their professional networks.

On Malaysia’s public service sector targets, Shamsul Azri said the country aims to be among the top 20 in the Blavatnik Index of Public Administration by Oxford University in the future.

“Singapore is (currently) ranked first. Malaysia aims to be at least on the same level as South Korea within the top 20. I’m confident that Malaysia can move in that direction,” he said.

In December, international reports revealed that Singapore ranked first in border services, tax administration, and strategy and innovation practices, according to the study, which assessed public administration across 120 countries.

At the event, Shamsul Azri launched the distinctive ‘ANSARA’ vehicle registration number series, which will be open for bidding via the JPJeBid system from tomorrow until Feb 7.

“This series is exclusively designated for former MRSM students and ANSARA members. We are offering numbers from ANSARA 1 to ANSARA 5555,” he said.