Port of Tanjung Pelepas handles record 1,077,747 TEUs in a month

PETALING JAYA: Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), a joint venture between Malaysia-based MMC Group and Netherlands-based APM Terminals, achieved a new milestone by handling a record 1,077,747 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) in a single month.

This achievement, accomplished without any congestion, reinforces PTP’s position as Malaysia’s busiest and largest transshipment hub.

In 2022, PTP made history as the first container terminal in Malaysia to surpass 1 million TEU in a month, setting a record of 1,001,819 TEU at that time.

Speaking on the achievement, PTP chairman Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh, expressed pride in reaching this latest milestone despite the challenging global shipping environment. He emphasised that achieving this record without congestion allows PTP to provide a unique and valuable service to the global supply chain.

“This achievement is the result of outstanding dedication and commitment from everyone to set up the right and sustainable business conditions, especially in applying advanced technological strategies in our day-to-day operations and focusing on delivering integrated customer services to our stakeholders.”

PTP CEO Mark Hardiman affirmed that PTP is constantly evaluating and improving its strategic direction and initiatives to ensure sustainable growth, with a strong focus on safety and putting customers at the centre.

“This latest record-breaking milestone and various other accomplishments set by PTP over the years underlined the value of PTP to the maritime sector, economic well-being, and trade for the global network.”

PTP’s strategic approach to continuously enhancing efficiency and optimising operations, with strong emphasis on safety, has been crucial in maintaining Malaysia’s competitive edge in an increasingly competitive global market,” he added.

“Our concerted efforts to grow are supported by significant emphasis on our port asset upgrades and infrastructure work, which are also aligned with our environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda, safety policies and digitalisation strategy roadmap. None of this would be possible without the support of our customers, shareholders, and most importantly our dedicated staff who should take pride in what they have accomplished, for PTP, Johor and Malaysia,” said Mark.

Recently, PTP was honoured as the winner of the fifth British Malaysia Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award under the Outstanding ESG category. The award ceremony, which was held on May 21, celebrated the exemplary achievements of companies from the United Kingdom and Malaysia across seven categories.