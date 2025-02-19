KOTA BHARU: The Kota Bharu Islamic City Municipal Council (MPKB-BRI) will take strict action against any local trader at Ramadan bazaars found to be renting out or ‘selling’ their lots to foreign traders.

Kelantan Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah said that if any trader engages in ‘Ali Baba’ practices by transferring their licence or permit to foreign nationals, the authorities will not hesitate to revoke the licence and blacklist them.

“Under MPKB-BRI’s supervision, there are 478 trading lots at nine Ramadan bazaars.

“The rental fee for each stall is RM570 per lot, including the permit and tent,“ he told reporters after a dinner event honouring tourism industry players within MPKB-BRI’s jurisdiction last night.

Hilmi added that the authorities had previously received information about some foreign traders using local traders’ licences to operate at Ramadan bazaars.

“These foreigners usually claim to be mere workers when questioned, even though the reality is quite different,“ he said.