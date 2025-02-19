KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (RTEDM), monitored by the National Council of Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution (MED4IR), outlines initiatives to promote the development and adoption of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain, said the Digital Ministry.

The ministry said the initiatives will also explore next-generation technologies such as NextGen Computing and Digital Twins to drive the country’s economic growth.

“These efforts are based on three main pillars, namely enhancing the growth and competitiveness of the digital economy through economic transformation driven by digital technology, which is not limited to the use of new technologies such as Data Trust, NextGen Computing, or Digital Twins.

“Secondly, enhancing access and efficiency of government digital services through digital transformation and the GovTech model, which is also supported by technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data.

“Finally, building a digital society through continuous efforts to enhance digital knowledge and literacy, as well as skills in using digital technology inclusively among the people,” said the ministry in a written response posted on the Parliament website on Feb 18.

The Digital Ministry was responding to Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) regarding current and future action plans to strengthen digital leadership and the country’s economic growth by focusing on the fields of data trust, next-gen computing, and digital twins as the main drivers of the country’s digital economic development.

It added that the government recognised the transformative potential of new technologies such as AI and is actively working to make Malaysia an AI-driven country.

“The National AI Office (NAIO), which was launched in December 2024, is among the manifestations of these ongoing efforts,” it said.

The Digital Ministry said NAIO, in collaboration with Google Malaysia, launched the AI at Work for Public Services Programme to provide AI capabilities such as Gemini and Notebook LM to 445,000 public sector officers.